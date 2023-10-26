Ideaya Biosciences Inc [IDYA] moved down -4.40: Why It’s Important

Ideaya Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: IDYA] closed the trading session at $26.05 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.41, while the highest price level was $26.48. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 10:15 PM that IDEAYA Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDYA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. IDEAYA is selling 5,000,000 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 319,150 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $23.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $23.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The exercise price of the pre-funded warrants is $0.0001 per share. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 797,872 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to IDEAYA from this offering are expected to be approximately $125,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. The offering is expected to close on or about October 27, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.37 percent and weekly performance of -2.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 571.96K shares, IDYA reached to a volume of 4309652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDYA shares is $37.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Ideaya Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideaya Biosciences Inc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc [IDYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, IDYA shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Ideaya Biosciences Inc [IDYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.36, while it was recorded at 26.24 for the last single week of trading, and 21.46 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideaya Biosciences Inc [IDYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.72 and a Gross Margin at +95.87. Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.17.

Return on Total Capital for IDYA is now -18.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideaya Biosciences Inc [IDYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.00. Additionally, IDYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideaya Biosciences Inc [IDYA] managed to generate an average of -$569,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

The top three institutional holders of IDYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IDYA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IDYA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.