H.C. Wainwright lifts Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, down -6.65%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Akebia Receives FDA Acceptance of Resubmission to NDA of Vadadustat for the Treatment of Anemia due to Chronic Kidney Disease.

March 27, 2024 Set as User Fee Goal Date.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged that the resubmission to its New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients on dialysis, was complete. The FDA has classified this as a class 2 response, which results in a six-month review period from the date of resubmission, and the FDA set a user fee goal date (“PDUFA” date) of March 27, 2024.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 38.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKBA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8798 and lowest of $0.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.84, which means current price is +63.23% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 3505114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -31.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1420, while it was recorded at 0.8322 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0103 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.18. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.22.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -30.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.