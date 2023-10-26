GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $82

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $64.51 at the close of the session, down -0.25%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GE HealthCare Tops List with Highest Number of AI-Enabled Medical Device Authorizations, Developing Innovative Solutions for Precision Care.

FDA’s list of AI-enabled device authorizations includes almost 700 devices; 58 are from GE HealthCare – more than any other medical technology company.

GE HealthCare has topped a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled medical devices with 58 listed 510(k) clearances or authorizations to date in the United States. GE HealthCare also topped the list when it was updated by the FDA in 2022.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock is now 10.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEHC Stock saw the intraday high of $64.99 and lowest of $63.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.83, which means current price is +20.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 3174177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $88.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, GEHC shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.48% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.16, while it was recorded at 64.53 for the last single week of trading, and 74.32 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.