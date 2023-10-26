For Mastercard Incorporated [MA], Analyst sees a rise to $475. What next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $388.63 during the day while it closed the day at $386.31. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that The AUC Data Science Initiative Partners With Mastercard To Further Drive Impact Through Data Science.

Through a $6.5M grant, Mastercard will support the expansion of data science education and research efforts across the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Mastercard Incorporated stock has also loss -1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MA stock has declined by -2.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.33% and gained 11.09% year-on date.

The market cap for MA stock reached $363.99 billion, with 948.00 million shares outstanding and 835.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 3502957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $456.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 6.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

MA stock trade performance evaluation

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 401.81, while it was recorded at 385.83 for the last single week of trading, and 381.86 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.63 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.69.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.88. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $332,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 16.91%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.