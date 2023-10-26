For ChampionX Corp. [CHX], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

ChampionX Corp. [NASDAQ: CHX] slipped around -2.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.06 at the close of the session, down -8.00%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ChampionX Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $939.8 million, decreased 8% year-over-year and increased 1% sequentially.

Net income attributable to ChampionX of $77.7 million, increased 237% year-over-year.

ChampionX Corp. stock is now 7.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.45 and lowest of $29.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.37, which means current price is +31.28% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 3268825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChampionX Corp. [CHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $39.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ChampionX Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corp. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

How has CHX stock performed recently?

ChampionX Corp. [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, CHX shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for ChampionX Corp. [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.51, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corp. [CHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corp. [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.81. ChampionX Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.07.

Return on Total Capital for CHX is now 14.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChampionX Corp. [CHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.34. Additionally, CHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChampionX Corp. [CHX] managed to generate an average of $21,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.ChampionX Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Earnings analysis for ChampionX Corp. [CHX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corp. go to 31.40%.

Insider trade positions for ChampionX Corp. [CHX]

The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.