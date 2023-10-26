EVgo Inc [EVGO] stock Downgrade by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $4

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] price plunged by -4.27 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that EVgo to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 8, 2023.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET).

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

EVgo Third Quarter 2023 WebcastWhen: Wednesday, November 8, 2023Time: 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations.

A sum of 5330432 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. EVgo Inc shares reached a high of $2.28 and dropped to a low of $2.11 until finishing in the latest session at $2.24.

The one-year EVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.14. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $7.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Oct-26-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.71. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -32.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.95 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVgo Inc [EVGO] managed to generate an average of -$94,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.66.

EVgo Inc [EVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.