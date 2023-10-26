E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] is -95.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EJH] gained 6.56% or 0.12 points to close at $1.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4416525 shares. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Announces Market Effective Date for Share Consolidation.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that, further to the Company’s press release on September 21, 2023 related to an one (1) for ten (10) share consolidation of its issued and unissued ordinary shares (the “Share Consolidation”) that was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 15, 2023, the Company’s ordinary shares will begin to trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market on the post-consolidation basis under the symbol “EJH” on September 25, 2023. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s ordinary shares post-consolidation is G2952X120.

The Company’s shareholders will receive one post-consolidation ordinary share for every ten pre-consolidation ordinary shares held by them. Immediately after the Share Consolidation, each shareholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the treatment of fractional shares. The rights of the holders of ordinary shares will be substantially unaffected by the Share Consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, and all such fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares following or as a result of the Share Consolidation. Shareholders who are holding their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not need to take any action, as the effect of the Share Consolidation will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts.

It opened the trading session at $1.82, the shares rose to $2.00 and dropped to $1.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EJH points out that the company has recorded -39.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -119.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, EJH reached to a volume of 4416525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

Trading performance analysis for EJH stock

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 105.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.61 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2097, while it was recorded at 1.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 9.0083 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.34 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.52.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.33. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] managed to generate an average of -$10,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.43 and a Current Ratio set at 5.57.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]

The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EJH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EJH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.