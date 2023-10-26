Credit Suisse lifts 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

3D Systems Corp. [NYSE: DDD] loss -10.88% on the last trading session, reaching $3.93 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that 3D Systems Announces Additional Restructuring Initiative and Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Restructuring initiative targeted to deliver incremental annualized savings of $45 – $55 million by the end of 2024.

Focus on delivering sustainable profitability while investing in essential growth platforms.

3D Systems Corp. represents 131.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $524.93 million with the latest information. DDD stock price has been found in the range of $3.55 to $3.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DDD reached a trading volume of 4350276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

Trading performance analysis for DDD stock

3D Systems Corp. [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.18. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.10 for 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

3D Systems Corp. [DDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.58 and a Gross Margin at +36.94. 3D Systems Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.92.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.71. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corp. [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$60,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.3D Systems Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.09 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

3D Systems Corp. [DDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corp. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 3D Systems Corp. [DDD]

The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.