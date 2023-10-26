Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] fell -30.37% so far this year. What now?

Cousins Properties Inc. [NYSE: CUZ] loss -3.56% or -0.65 points to close at $17.61 with a heavy trading volume of 3352588 shares. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cousins Properties Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Cousins will hold its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The number for this call is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company’s website, www.cousins.com, through the “Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call” link on the Investor Relations page.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A playback will be available shortly after the call on Friday, October 27, 2023 and run through Friday, November 3, 2023. The number for the playback is (877) 344-7529, passcode 9075029. The playback can also be accessed on the Company’s website through the “Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call” link on the Investor Relations page.

It opened the trading session at $18.08, the shares rose to $18.16 and dropped to $17.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CUZ points out that the company has recorded -15.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 2.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, CUZ reached to a volume of 3352588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $25.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUZ in the course of the last twelve months was 32.92.

Trading performance analysis for CUZ stock

Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.01, while it was recorded at 18.14 for the last single week of trading, and 22.34 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Cousins Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.75. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $583,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cousins Properties Inc. [CUZ]

The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CUZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CUZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.