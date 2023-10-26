Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] moved down -4.40: Why It’s Important

Costar Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] closed the trading session at $70.91 on 10/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.35, while the highest price level was $71.30. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that CoStar Group Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year Marking 50 Straight Quarters of Double-Digit Revenue Growth.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $625 million, up 12% over revenue of $557 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income was $91 million in the third quarter, an increase of 25% over the prior year.

“CoStar Group delivered strong results this quarter on our two principal fronts,” said Andy Florance, Founder and CEO of CoStar Group. “First, our commercial information and marketplace businesses are fortress strong in a turbulent market with revenue growing 14% year-over-year and margins approaching 40%. As we move into the fourth quarter, our adjusted EBITDA, for our commercial information and marketplace businesses, is approaching $1,000,000,000 annualized. We continue to generate strong net new bookings with $65 million of net new bookings in the third quarter. On the second front, we are investing aggressively, but prudently, in Homes.com with the goal of unlocking the enormous potential of becoming the leading, successful U.S. residential real estate portal. In September we celebrated a major milestone on that road to success with 100 million unique visitors to Homes.com.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.24 percent and weekly performance of -8.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, CSGP reached to a volume of 7446961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Costar Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costar Group, Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 59.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.30.

CSGP stock trade performance evaluation

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.86 for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.24, while it was recorded at 73.22 for the last single week of trading, and 77.97 for the last 200 days.

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Costar Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Costar Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costar Group, Inc. go to 20.00%.

Costar Group, Inc. [CSGP]: Institutional Ownership

