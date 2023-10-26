Confluent Inc [CFLT] moved down -8.84: Why It’s Important

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] traded at a low on 10/25/23, posting a -8.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.62. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Confluent to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 01, 2023.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter of 2023, which ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, November 01, 2023. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Video Webcast InformationDate: Wednesday, November 01, 2023Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ETWebcast: https://investors.confluent.io.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6053941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Confluent Inc stands at 5.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.07%.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $8.05 billion, with 302.42 million shares outstanding and 183.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 6053941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $38.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Confluent Inc [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.09, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 28.59 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.96 and a Current Ratio set at 4.96.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc [CFLT]

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CFLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.