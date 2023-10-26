Compass Inc [COMP] is -12.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] loss -5.53% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM that Compass to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on Monday, November 6.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by transaction volume1, today announced its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Compass Inc represents 419.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $993.45 million with the latest information. COMP stock price has been found in the range of $1.995 to $2.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 2851187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $3.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Compass Inc [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -28.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.05 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Compass Inc [COMP]

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.