China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] Stock trading around $0.22 per share: What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: CLEU] price surged by 5.65 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, “We are delighted to report our solid financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2023 with a 229.6% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 13.2% year-over-year increase in gross profit. Our strong results demonstrate our efforts to focus on executing our expansion strategies and build continued momentum toward our objective of revenue growth. We expect to maintain continued revenue growth by diversifying service offerings, improving service quality, and scaling our business. We are confident that we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy to deliver strong growth and performance for the rest of the fiscal year and beyond. Leveraging our management’s keen industry insights and extensive industry experience, we have been actively optimizing our strategic initiatives to ensure our healthy and sustainable development. We plan to continue our search for potential acquisition targets to extend our business reach in the education industry while remaining committed to improving our existing services. We are very pleased with our progress to date, and we are even more excited about the significant opportunity ahead. We believe that the resiliency of our business model and laser focus on execution will drive sustained improvement and create shareholder value.”.

A sum of 3476323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $0.225 and dropped to a low of $0.2051 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

Guru’s Opinion on China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

CLEU Stock Performance Analysis:

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -22.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3022, while it was recorded at 0.2234 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8147 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd [CLEU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLEU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLEU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.