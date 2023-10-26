Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] Is Currently 25.80 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cassava Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: SAVA] jumped around 3.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.58 at the close of the session, up 25.80%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM that MRI Data Suggest Simufilam is Not Associated with Amyloid-related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA).

Safety Finding Based on Blinded MRI Brain Data at Week 40.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ARIA is a Known Risk Factor for Anti-Amyloid Antibody Drugs.

Cassava Sciences Inc stock is now -37.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAVA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.8493 and lowest of $14.6115 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.43, which means current price is +50.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 4637611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $99.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc is set at 1.55 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.32. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 23.05 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -33.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$2,932,538 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.75 and a Current Ratio set at 9.75.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc [SAVA]

The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SAVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.