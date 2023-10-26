Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Stock trading around $38.54 per share: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] plunged by -$3.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.61 during the day while it closed the day at $38.54. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Gordon Ramsay Makes Louisiana Debut with Gordon Ramsay Steak at Horseshoe Lake Charles This Fall.

Celebrated Chef’s First Venture to the Pelican State Offers Signature Dishes and New Favorites.

Celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is set to make his Louisiana debut with the opening of his highly acclaimed steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay Steak at Horseshoe Lake Charles this November. Reservations are now available and can be made through Open Table.

Caesars Entertainment Inc stock has also loss -9.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has declined by -33.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.86% and lost -7.36% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $8.30 billion, with 214.31 million shares outstanding and 205.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 5130412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $67.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.57, while it was recorded at 40.96 for the last single week of trading, and 48.83 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.95. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for CZR is now 6.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 703.93. Additionally, CZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] managed to generate an average of -$10,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.