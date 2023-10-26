BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 million, down -86.82% YTD: What’s Next?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTAI] price surged by 20.94 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Positive Findings from Independent Third Party Audit of Data Integrity at TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 Trial Site.

No evidence of misconduct or fraud found beyond instance previously reported1.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A sum of 68863444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $3.35 and dropped to a low of $2.73 until finishing in the latest session at $2.83.

The one-year BTAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.7. The average equity rating for BTAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 79.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36.

BTAI Stock Performance Analysis:

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, BTAI shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42242.93 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44201.87.

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -80.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.75. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$905,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.92 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc [BTAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.