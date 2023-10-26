BioVie Inc [BIVI] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $7

BioVie Inc [NASDAQ: BIVI] loss -5.97% or -0.2 points to close at $3.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3433023 shares. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Blinded Data Presented at CTAD Suggest that NE3107 is Biologically Active and May Have Impact on Cognitive, Biomarker, and Imaging Endpoints Among Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Patients.

Figure 1.

It opened the trading session at $3.20, the shares rose to $3.65 and dropped to $2.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIVI points out that the company has recorded -55.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 202.21K shares, BIVI reached to a volume of 3433023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioVie Inc [BIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIVI shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BioVie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioVie Inc is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for BIVI stock

BioVie Inc [BIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, BIVI shares dropped by -10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for BioVie Inc [BIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

BioVie Inc [BIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -528.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.02.

BioVie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BioVie Inc [BIVI]

