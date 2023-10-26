Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 143.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] price plunged by -8.27 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Archer Achieves Key Flight Test Program Milestone As Midnight Takes Flight.

This milestone builds on four years of flight testing which began in 2019, including two years of full-scale flight testing of Archer’s Maker aircraft.

Midnight’s flight envelope is on track to rapidly advance from hover to full wing-borne flight over the coming months helping pave the way to begin “for credit” testing with the FAA next year.

A sum of 5257672 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.11M shares. Archer Aviation Inc shares reached a high of $5.13 and dropped to a low of $4.54 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year ACHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.5. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.