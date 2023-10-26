ArcelorMittal [MT] Revenue clocked in at $74.31 billion, down -16.51% YTD: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal [NYSE: MT] price plunged by -1.04 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2023 half-year report.

28 July 2023, 16:45 CET.

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) has today published its half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

A sum of 3863853 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. ArcelorMittal shares reached a high of $22.19 and dropped to a low of $21.845 until finishing in the latest session at $21.89.

The one-year MT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.56. The average equity rating for MT stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ArcelorMittal [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $33.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

MT Stock Performance Analysis:

ArcelorMittal [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.32 for ArcelorMittal [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.84, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading, and 27.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ArcelorMittal Fundamentals:

ArcelorMittal’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

MT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcelorMittal go to -12.06%.

ArcelorMittal [MT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.