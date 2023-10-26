American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Is Currently 0.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 0.83% or 0.62 points to close at $75.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4912284 shares. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM that AEP INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 88 CENTS A SHARE.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power Co. (Nasdaq: AEP) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents a share on the company’s common stock, an increase of 5 cents per share. The increase is in line with the company’s 6% to 7% operating earnings growth range.

The dividend is payable Dec. 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 10, 2023. This is the company’s 454th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

It opened the trading session at $74.62, the shares rose to $75.62 and dropped to $74.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded -18.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 4912284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $88.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.81, while it was recorded at 74.24 for the last single week of trading, and 85.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.03. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $135,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.