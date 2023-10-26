Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] stock Initiated by ROTH MKM analyst, price target now $22

Alphatec Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ATEC] traded at a low on 10/25/23, posting a -21.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.10. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM that ATEC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC”) (NASDAQ: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 14,300,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 27, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, ATEC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,145,000 shares of common stock in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers in the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13324907 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.09%.

The market cap for ATEC stock reached $1.22 billion, with 106.64 million shares outstanding and 75.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 13324907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $23.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88.

How has ATEC stock performed recently?

Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.48. With this latest performance, ATEC shares dropped by -19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.32, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.69. Alphatec Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.36.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -28.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -338.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.03. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$215,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Alphatec Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

Earnings analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]

There are 3 key financial executives included in Alphatec Holdings Inc [ATEC]'s inner circle.