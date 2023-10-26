Abbvie Inc [ABBV] Stock trading around $145.26 per share: What’s Next?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] slipped around -1.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $145.26 at the close of the session, down -0.72%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Allergan Aesthetics Announces Positive Topline Results from Two Pivotal Phase 3 Studies of TrenibotulinumtoxinE (BoNT/E) for the Treatment of Glabellar Lines.

–All primary and secondary endpoints were met for both Phase 3 studies (M21-500 and M21-508).–Results support BoNT/E as a novel botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by a rapid onset of action as early as 8 hours after administration (earliest assessment time) and short duration of effect within 2-3 weeks.–If approved, BoNT/E will be the first neurotoxin of its kind available to patients.

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced positive topline results from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating trenibotulinumtoxinE (BoNT/E) for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines (M21-500 and M21-508). The Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies evaluated the safety and efficacy of BoNT/E versus placebo in a total of 947 adult subjects with moderate to severe glabellar lines located between the eyebrows in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Subjects were either toxin-naïve or previously treated with neurotoxins and were evaluated over 12 weeks with up to two treatments of BoNT/E.

Abbvie Inc stock is now -10.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABBV Stock saw the intraday high of $146.9002 and lowest of $144.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 168.11, which means current price is +10.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5460064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $168.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.21, while it was recorded at 145.61 for the last single week of trading, and 148.29 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbvie Inc [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. Abbvie Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -4.75%.

Insider trade positions for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.