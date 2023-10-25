Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] Revenue clocked in at $7.07 billion, down -13.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] price plunged by -6.82 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Xerox Delivers Growth in Profitability and Cash Flow; Announces Reinvention to Drive Sustainable Profit Improvement and Revenue Growth.

Revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.7 percent, or 7.4 percent in constant currency.

A sum of 6026784 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. Xerox Holdings Corp shares reached a high of $13.90 and dropped to a low of $12.13 until finishing in the latest session at $12.56.

The one-year XRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.85. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.84 for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Xerox Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.64. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Xerox Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

XRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 6.88%.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.