why Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.34

Array Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ARRY] jumped around 0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.37 at the close of the session, up 0.77%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877)-869-3847 (domestic) or (201)-689-8261 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (877)-660-6853, or for international callers, (201)-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13741372. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 21, 2023.

Array Technologies Inc stock is now -4.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARRY Stock saw the intraday high of $19.035 and lowest of $18.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.64, which means current price is +12.98% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 4424934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $30.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has ARRY stock performed recently?

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -20.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.05, while it was recorded at 18.12 for the last single week of trading, and 21.09 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Array Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc go to 44.60%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]

The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.