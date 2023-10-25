Western Digital Corp. [WDC] gain 36.16% so far this year. What now?

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] gained 2.75% or 1.15 points to close at $42.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4260607 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on October 30, 2023.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 30, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

It opened the trading session at $42.30, the shares rose to $43.00 and dropped to $42.195, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDC points out that the company has recorded 33.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 4260607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Digital Corp. [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $46.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

Trading performance analysis for WDC stock

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.65, while it was recorded at 43.03 for the last single week of trading, and 39.71 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corp. [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +18.25. Western Digital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corp. [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.31. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Western Digital Corp. [WDC]

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.