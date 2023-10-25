Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iris Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:22 AM that Iris Energy Partners with WEKA to Optimize Generative AI Workloads.

Over the last 12 months, IREN stock rose by 15.89%. The one-year Iris Energy Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.47. The average equity rating for IREN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The market cap for the stock reached $232.82 million, with 64.75 million shares outstanding and 49.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, IREN stock reached a trading volume of 5031795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Iris Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Ltd is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

IREN Stock Performance Analysis:

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IREN shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iris Energy Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.13 and a Gross Margin at -30.93. Iris Energy Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.46.

Iris Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IREN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IREN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IREN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.