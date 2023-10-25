Wall Street Analyst Initiated Visa Inc [V]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] traded at a high on 10/24/23, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $234.65. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Visa Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available on its Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6761772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for V stock reached $477.60 billion, with 1.64 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, V reached a trading volume of 6761772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $277.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 25.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.96, while it was recorded at 234.17 for the last single week of trading, and 231.39 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 14.20%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.