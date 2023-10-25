Wall Street Analyst Initiated SentinelOne Inc [S]. What else is Wall St. saying

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] price surged by 1.56 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Bolsters Threat Intelligence Capabilities with Singularity™ Threat Intelligence.

New solution expands company’s ability to deliver deep insights needed to proactively protect against threats and mitigate risk.

When it comes to fighting cybercrime, knowledge is power. And SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, is expanding its native threat intelligence capabilities to deliver it. The company today announced the launch of Singularity Threat Intelligence, a threat intelligence solution that provides security teams with an end-to-end view of the threat landscape, along with deep, relevant and actionable insights they can use to quickly combat adversaries and minimize risk directly within the SentinelOne Singularity Platform. The solution will be on full display at OneCon, SentinelOne’s inaugural customer event taking place in Boca Raton, Florida November 7-9.

A sum of 5023489 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.84M shares. SentinelOne Inc shares reached a high of $16.83 and dropped to a low of $16.02 until finishing in the latest session at $16.30.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.3. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.13, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $19.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

SentinelOne Inc [S] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in S stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in S stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.