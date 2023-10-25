Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] jumped around 0.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.99 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ares Capital Corporation Announces September 30, 2023 Financial Results and Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.48 Per Share.

DIVIDEND DECLARATIONS.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.48 per share. The fourth quarter 2023 dividend is payable on December 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation stock is now 2.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCC Stock saw the intraday high of $19.34 and lowest of $18.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.17, which means current price is +12.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 4108125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.26, while it was recorded at 18.95 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.50.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.94. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $235,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

