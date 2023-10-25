Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] Stock trading around $55.94 per share: What’s Next?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -2.49% or -1.43 points to close at $55.94 with a heavy trading volume of 6127127 shares. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that TD donates additional $500,000 to support humanitarian aid for children in Middle East.

Today TD announced an additional donation of $500,000 for urgent humanitarian aid, with a focus on addressing the needs of children. Funds will be used to help provide critically needed supplies and care to children in Gaza and Israel. In the coming days, TD will also make a further donation to support efforts that work to combat discrimination and hate in our communities through educational programs in Canada and the US.

TD is making contributions to these organizations who are on the ground in Israel and Gaza helping children:.

It opened the trading session at $57.45, the shares rose to $57.52 and dropped to $55.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TD points out that the company has recorded -6.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, TD reached to a volume of 6127127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $61.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.17.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.83 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.09, while it was recorded at 57.51 for the last single week of trading, and 62.00 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. Toronto Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 2.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.