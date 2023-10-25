Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell -56.75% so far this year. What now?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.68 at the close of the session, up 4.98%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Selected by Lockheed Martin to Build Satellite Buses for SDA’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer Constellation.

Terran Orbital to Build 36 Satellite Buses for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin has awarded Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) a contract to build 36 satellite buses for Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) Beta constellation. Terran Orbital will deliver the buses to Lockheed Martin, which will conduct payload integration and jointly operate the satellites with SDA.

Terran Orbital Corp stock is now -56.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLAP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7949 and lowest of $0.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.45, which means current price is +10.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 10120475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12.

How has LLAP stock performed recently?

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -25.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.52 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0337, while it was recorded at 0.6764 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5396 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.