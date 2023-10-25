Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] Is Currently -9.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] loss -9.16% or -3.56 points to close at $35.30 with a heavy trading volume of 11256056 shares. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Teck Provides Update on QBME Regulatory Application.

This is part of the ongoing regulatory process, and withdrawing now will allow time to incorporate regulatory feedback and to further optimize the scope of the project. Submission of a revised application would add approximately 12 months to the overall regulatory process from the date of submission. Teck does not anticipate a sanction decision on QBME prior to completion of ramp up and assessment of the full capability of the existing QB asset and receipt of regulatory approval.

It opened the trading session at $37.14, the shares rose to $37.47 and dropped to $35.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TECK points out that the company has recorded -18.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, TECK reached to a volume of 11256056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $51.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.82. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.64, while it was recorded at 38.90 for the last single week of trading, and 41.32 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Ltd go to -8.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.