Sunpower Corp [SPWR] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $4

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] traded at a low on 10/24/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.96. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SunPower to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1, 2023.

Event to be webcast online at https://bit.ly/spwrearnings.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Analysts intending to participate in the Q&A session must register for a personal link and dial-in at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96173d8484274738917b9dc19795f661.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4889346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunpower Corp stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $868.94 million, with 174.27 million shares outstanding and 86.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 4889346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has SPWR stock performed recently?

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.21. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.73 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunpower Corp [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Sunpower Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunpower Corp [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunpower Corp go to 52.70%.

Insider trade positions for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

There are 1,313 institutional holders of SPWR stocks, with Vanguard Group Inc. being the largest holder.