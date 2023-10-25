Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] moved up 10.36: Why It’s Important

Spotify Technology S.A. [NYSE: SPOT] closed the trading session at $170.63 on 10/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $163.00, while the highest price level was $173.45. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 today. Please visit investors.spotify.com to view the Shareholder Deck and other supplemental materials.

As previously announced, the company will host a live question and answer session to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be on hand to answer questions submitted through slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ323.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 116.12 percent and weekly performance of 8.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, SPOT reached to a volume of 7447830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPOT shares is $169.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spotify Technology S.A. is set at 6.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPOT in the course of the last twelve months was 1046.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, SPOT shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.92, while it was recorded at 154.81 for the last single week of trading, and 140.06 for the last 200 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. [SPOT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.