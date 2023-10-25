Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] Revenue clocked in at $941.43 million, up 50.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Sovos Brands Inc [NASDAQ: SOVO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.17%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Sovos Brands Stockholders Vote to Approve Acquisition by Campbell.

The closing of the transaction remains subject to various closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The Company expects that the transaction will close during the fourth quarter of 2023, assuming that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 relating to the merger has expired or been terminated in this period.

Over the last 12 months, SOVO stock rose by 56.61%. The one-year Sovos Brands Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.7. The average equity rating for SOVO stock is currently 2.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.20 billion, with 100.97 million shares outstanding and 49.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, SOVO stock reached a trading volume of 8872678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOVO shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Sovos Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sovos Brands Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOVO in the course of the last twelve months was 38.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.32.

SOVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, SOVO shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sovos Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.23 and a Gross Margin at +24.81. Sovos Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for SOVO is now 10.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.00. Additionally, SOVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] managed to generate an average of -$77,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sovos Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

SOVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sovos Brands Inc go to 17.50%.

Sovos Brands Inc [SOVO] Institutonal Ownership Details

