Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] is -17.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [NYSE: SNN] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.46 during the day while it closed the day at $22.23. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Smith+Nephew opens new state-of-the-art surgical innovation and training centre in the heart of Munich.

– Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company specialising in orthopaedics, advanced wound management and sports medicine, is pleased to announce the opening of the purpose-built Smith+Nephew Academy Munich, a new centre for surgical innovation and training.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

S+N Academy Munich, situated in Kustermann Park in the heart of the city, will provide a central European hub for surgeons from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Surgeons and other healthcare specialists will learn the latest surgical techniques using the most advanced technology available, and practice surgical techniques using both hands-on and fully immersive digital interactive experiences.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR stock has also loss -2.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNN stock has declined by -28.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.45% and lost -17.33% year-on date.

The market cap for SNN stock reached $9.67 billion, with 435.07 million shares outstanding and 434.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 955.28K shares, SNN reached a trading volume of 5518130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNN shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Smith & Nephew plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Nephew plc ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNN in the course of the last twelve months was 365.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

SNN stock trade performance evaluation

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, SNN shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.64 for Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.27, while it was recorded at 22.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.63. Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for SNN is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.61. Additionally, SNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] managed to generate an average of $8,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Smith & Nephew plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 2.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Nephew plc ADR go to -8.00%.

Smith & Nephew plc ADR [SNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.