RBC Capital Mkts lifts Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [NYSE: AMRX] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.035 during the day while it closed the day at $4.00. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Amneal Reports Certain Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced certain unaudited preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company also raised its financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023, which was most recently issued on August 4, 2023. The Company plans to report actual third quarter 2023 financial results on November 7, 2023.

Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 7.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMRX stock has inclined by 31.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.92% and gained 101.01% year-on date.

The market cap for AMRX stock reached $616.76 million, with 151.49 million shares outstanding and 102.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, AMRX reached a trading volume of 4261229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

AMRX stock trade performance evaluation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.53. With this latest performance, AMRX shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.06 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Total Capital for AMRX is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 953.40. Additionally, AMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 918.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] managed to generate an average of -$17,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc go to -1.90%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMRX]: Institutional Ownership

