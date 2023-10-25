Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] Is Currently -0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] loss -0.06% or 0.0 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 4630387 shares. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Annual Investor Meeting.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 9, 2023, which will occur concurrent with the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations related to Liberty Media will begin at approximately 9:00am E.T. and the presentation for Qurate Retail is estimated to begin at approximately 11:00am E.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration and livestream information is available on the Qurate Retail website and at https://timesevents.nytimes.com/2023libertymediainvestormeeting.

It opened the trading session at $0.476, the shares rose to $0.4999 and dropped to $0.462, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -33.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.23M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 4630387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $0.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.76. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6276, while it was recorded at 0.4968 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1099 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.