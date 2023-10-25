Paccar Inc. [PCAR] moved up 4.26: Why It’s Important

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] jumped around 3.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $84.83 at the close of the session, up 4.26%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Earnings.

Excellent Margins and Parts Profits Drive Results.

“PACCAR achieved record net income for the third quarter of 2023,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s third quarter results reflect excellent Truck, Parts and Other gross margins of 19.5% and strong PACCAR Parts profits. PACCAR’s investments in innovative new DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks and enhanced manufacturing efficiency are benefiting truck owners’ operating performance and delivering strong financial results. PACCAR Parts’ excellent performance is the result of providing industry-leading technology that enhances customer uptime. PACCAR Financial Services achieved strong results due to its high quality portfolio. I am very proud of our employees for producing the highest quality trucks and transportation solutions for our customers.”.

Paccar Inc. stock is now 28.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PCAR Stock saw the intraday high of $85.07 and lowest of $81.3706 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 90.05, which means current price is +31.23% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 4547868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paccar Inc. [PCAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $90.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

How has PCAR stock performed recently?

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, PCAR shares dropped by -0.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.80 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.58, while it was recorded at 82.79 for the last single week of trading, and 77.80 for the last 200 days.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paccar Inc. [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. Paccar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for PCAR is now 15.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paccar Inc. [PCAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.47. Additionally, PCAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paccar Inc. [PCAR] managed to generate an average of $96,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings analysis for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]

