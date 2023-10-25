Outfront Media Inc [OUT] is -40.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.86%. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that OUTFRONT Media to Divest its Canadian Business to Bell Media.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) and Bell Media announced today that they have entered into an agreement to sell the Canadian business of OUTFRONT Media to Bell Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCE (TSX, NYSE: BCE). The purchase price is C$410 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments and a holdback. The transaction is expected to close in 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

As of December 31, 2022, OUTFRONT Media’s Canadian business operated 9,325 total displays in the country and generated revenues of U.S. $91.9 million during that year.

Over the last 12 months, OUT stock dropped by -41.49%. The one-year Outfront Media Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.36. The average equity rating for OUT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 164.15 million shares outstanding and 141.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, OUT stock reached a trading volume of 4812705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Outfront Media Inc [OUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $18.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02.

OUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Outfront Media Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outfront Media Inc [OUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +40.22. Outfront Media Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Total Capital for OUT is now 5.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Outfront Media Inc [OUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.20. Additionally, OUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 326.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Outfront Media Inc [OUT] managed to generate an average of $62,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

OUT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OUT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OUT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OUT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.