NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $20

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NEP] price surged by 14.94 percent to reach at $3.35. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that NextEra Energy Partners, LP third-quarter 2023 financial results available on partnership’s website.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) has posted its third-quarter 2023 financial results in a news release available on the partnership’s website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults.

John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Kirk Crews, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the third-quarter 2023 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners’ website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

A sum of 5644198 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. NextEra Energy Partners LP shares reached a high of $25.99 and dropped to a low of $22.67 until finishing in the latest session at $25.77.

The one-year NEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.71. The average equity rating for NEP stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEP shares is $34.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Partners LP is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

NEP Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, NEP shares dropped by -46.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.52, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading, and 56.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.39.

Return on Total Capital for NEP is now 0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.82. Additionally, NEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.NextEra Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

NEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Partners LP go to -5.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.