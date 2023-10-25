Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $3.21 billion, down -11.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 4.45% on the last trading session, reaching $36.88 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that 2024 Dating Trends: Plenty of Fish Predicts Big Buzz for “Rizz-Colored Glasses” and “Canon-Bailing”.

Plenty of Fish gives singles a better way to define their dating experiences with this year’s terms.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Match Group Company and dating app Plenty of Fish today revealed its much anticipated annual list of dating trends, setting the stage for relationship behaviors in the year ahead. For the past seven years, Plenty of Fish has been the leader in coining viral dating trends that help to define the dating experiences of singles. Since the campaign’s inception, Plenty of Fish has come up with nearly 50 terms, including past viral trends – Main Character Energy, Infla-Dating, and Hesidating – which remain timely today and continue to inspire singles as they search for “The One.”.

Match Group Inc. represents 279.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.26 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $35.485 to $37.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4242445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $54.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.31, while it was recorded at 35.88 for the last single week of trading, and 41.12 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.15 and a Gross Margin at +57.04. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Total Capital for MTCH is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $133,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.