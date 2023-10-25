Market cap of Boeing Co. [BA] reaches 110.00B – now what?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $184.35 during the day while it closed the day at $182.36. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM that Boeing Business Jets Unveils Premium Cabin Selections for VIP Jets.

– New “BBJ Select” cabin options streamline design process, accelerating interiors installation and jet delivery.

– Developed exclusively for the BBJ 737-7, customers can select pre-designed cabin layouts to purchase a new turnkey BBJ at a fixed price.

Boeing Co. stock has also loss -1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BA stock has declined by -21.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.81% and lost -4.27% year-on date.

The market cap for BA stock reached $110.00 billion, with 603.20 million shares outstanding and 602.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 4576372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $249.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.82, while it was recorded at 182.38 for the last single week of trading, and 209.51 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.