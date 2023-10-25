Market cap of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] reaches 3.48B – now what?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] jumped around 0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.62 at the close of the session, up 2.92%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM that AEO Inc. Announces Key Appointments as Part of Previously Announced COO Transition.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced the appointment of two executive leaders following the previously announced departure of the company’s Executive Vice President – Chief Operations Officer, Michael Rempell.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Sarah Clarke has been named Executive Vice President – Chief Supply Chain Officer and will be responsible for managing AEO’s global supply chain from sourcing through distribution. Sarah is a strategic business leader with extensive experience in supply chain management across several large-scale, multi-brand retail organizations. She joins AEO from PVH Corporation, where she held the role of Global Chief Supply Chain Officer, driving operational excellence and strong commercial results. Sarah will report to Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 30.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is now 26.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEO Stock saw the intraday high of $17.91 and lowest of $17.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.41, which means current price is +77.09% above from all time high which was touched on 10/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4608044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $17.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 15.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.27, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.06%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.