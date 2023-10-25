Market Analysts see Newell Brands Inc [NWL] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Newell Brands Inc [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.42%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its third quarter 2023 earnings results will be released Friday, October 27, 2023 prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 9:30 a.m. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

Over the last 12 months, NWL stock dropped by -52.40%. The one-year Newell Brands Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.83. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.96 billion, with 413.60 million shares outstanding and 413.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, NWL stock reached a trading volume of 4666414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.48 for Newell Brands Inc [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.95, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.18 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Newell Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.79. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc [NWL] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Newell Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc go to -9.43%.

Newell Brands Inc [NWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.