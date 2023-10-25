Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Motus GI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MOTS] gained 19.55% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Motus GI Receives FDA Clearance to Commercialize Pure-Vu EVS Gastro and Gen 4 Colon.

– Clearance opens up the potential breakthrough opportunity in the Upper GI market, an area of high unmet clinical need –.

– Technological advancements featured in new generation of the Pure-Vu platform, enhance the performance of the system, improve the ease of use and minimizes the need for onsite support to new accounts –.

Motus GI Holdings Inc represents 5.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.94 million with the latest information. MOTS stock price has been found in the range of $0.465 to $0.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 75.67K shares, MOTS reached a trading volume of 4958444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $1.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04.

Trading performance analysis for MOTS stock

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.55. With this latest performance, MOTS shares gained by 40.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.21 for Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4962, while it was recorded at 0.5401 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7316 for the last 200 days.

Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3015.37 and a Gross Margin at -175.84. Motus GI Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3141.39.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -98.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -294.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 384.15. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$379,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Motus GI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Motus GI Holdings Inc [MOTS]

