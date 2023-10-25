Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [NYSE: KMB] closed the trading session at $120.50 on 10/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.3763, while the highest price level was $123.48. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Kimberly-Clark Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net sales up 2 percent, organic sales grew 5 percent.

Revenue Growth Management program and productivity drive continued margin recovery.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.23 percent and weekly performance of -1.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, KMB reached to a volume of 3814516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $131.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corp. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

KMB stock trade performance evaluation

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, KMB shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.33, while it was recorded at 122.34 for the last single week of trading, and 131.63 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +30.83. Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 26.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 364.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,631.81. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,454.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] managed to generate an average of $43,955 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Kimberly-Clark Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corp. go to 9.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. [KMB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.