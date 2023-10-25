JP Morgan slashes price target on Calix Inc [CALX] – find out why.

Calix Inc [NYSE: CALX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.43%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Gibson Connect Announces Rapid Deployment of Bark to Their Employees, Board Members, and Across Their Communities, Enabled by the Calix Broadband Platform.

Gibson Connect leaves Calix ConneXions 2023 inspired to quickly deploy Bark text and social media monitoring to safeguard children from the harmful impacts of cyberbullying, deploying first to their employees and board members before launching across their Tennessee and Kentucky communities.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Tennessee-based cooperative Gibson Connect is deploying Bark on the Calix broadband platform to their communities, employees, and board members. Bark is an AI-powered text and social media monitoring managed service for families that broadband service providers (BSPs) can deploy on the Calix platform to help protect children from a wide range of online dangers. Inspired by last week’s Calix ConneXions 2023 customer success and innovation conference, Gibson Connect leadership is fast-tracking the launch of Bark to families across their communities.

Over the last 12 months, CALX stock dropped by -43.03%. The one-year Calix Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.73. The average equity rating for CALX stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.31 billion, with 65.73 million shares outstanding and 58.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 583.04K shares, CALX stock reached a trading volume of 5420121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Calix Inc [CALX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $76.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Calix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 80.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.14.

CALX Stock Performance Analysis:

Calix Inc [CALX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.43. With this latest performance, CALX shares dropped by -23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.53 for Calix Inc [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.20, while it was recorded at 41.64 for the last single week of trading, and 48.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calix Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calix Inc [CALX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +49.87. Calix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.73.

Return on Total Capital for CALX is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calix Inc [CALX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, CALX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calix Inc [CALX] managed to generate an average of $28,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Calix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.14 and a Current Ratio set at 4.22.

CALX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc go to 20.00%.

Calix Inc [CALX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CALX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CALX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.