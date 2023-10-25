Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] is -74.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: INO] traded at a low on 10/24/23, posting a -5.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.40. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that INOVIO Receives FDA Feedback that Data from Completed Phase 1/2 Trial of INO-3107 Can Be Used to Submit a BLA Under Accelerated Approval Program.

Previously planned Phase 3 trial no longer required to support Biological License Application (BLA) submission.

If approved, INO-3107 could potentially revolutionize treatment options for patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP), a debilitating rare disease caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5575616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.95%.

The market cap for INO stock reached $106.85 million, with 268.07 million shares outstanding and 263.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 5575616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.65. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4311, while it was recorded at 0.4423 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7998 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2672.64 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2726.67.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -79.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.42. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO] managed to generate an average of -$1,520,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 41.50%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc [INO]

The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.