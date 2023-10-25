Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Stock trading around $7.00 per share: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] price surged by 4.01 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Host Investor Day on September 19, 2023.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day, adopting a carbon-neutral conference format, on September 19, 2023, at 9:30 A.M. China Standard Time.

During the event, the FTA senior management team will share their pertinent insights into the sector and provide updates on the Company’s strategic framework and business progress at its Nanjing headquarters. The Investor Day will be held both onsite and through a live webcast, and it will be conducted in Mandarin with simultaneous English interpretation.

A sum of 8746909 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.07M shares. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $7.11 and dropped to a low of $6.75 until finishing in the latest session at $7.00.

The one-year YMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.3. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $10.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, YMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] managed to generate an average of $8,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

YMM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 33.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.